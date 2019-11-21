Feeding Chittenden kicks off their annual Turkey Round-Up

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas set out to Feeding Chittenden in Burlington, Vermont, for their annual Turkey Round-Up.

The emergency food provider is trying to collect 4,500 turkey’s this year, with hopes to feed families in need all across Chittenden County.

The food shelf will be accepting turkeys, fixings, as well as monetary donations. All donations can be dropped off at 228 N. Winooski Ave. in Burlington on weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10-4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

