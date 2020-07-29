Feeding Chittenden sees increasing need

BURLINGTON, VT- Feeding Chittenden provides food assistance and resources to nearly 12,000 people. Since the pandemic started it has seen a high demand for people needing to use their services.

During the beginning of the pandemic, Feeding Chittenden had to quickly change the way they do things and figure out how to safely get food to more people than they normally would. Hannah Harrington, Feeding Chittenden’s Annual Fund Manager said the changes they have made will help the community for years to come.

“The changes that we have adopted over at Feeding Chittenden will benefit people in the long run,” said Harrington.

Feeding Chittenden typically has an open food shelf where people can come in and pick out the food they need. Instead, its been distributing food at the door in premade boxes.

“We focused on putting together a week’ worth of groceries that was very well rounded,” said Harrington.

From March to May, what the group called its response time, the food shelf distributed over 4,000 boxes of groceries. During that time, over 56,000 groceries were delivered through the delivery programs.

But Harrington said she’s currently seeing another increase at the food shelf due to people’s unemployment benefits running out.

“A lot of folks had access to different unemployment benefits from the government. Those big unemployment benefits are pretty much done now and in the last couple weeks here towards the end of July we have seen lines out the door,” said Harrington. “We actually feel that the next few months are going to be even more impactful.”

Feeding Chittenden will continue distributing groceries at the door because they cannot risk having to shut down.

You can find out more about their services and how to donate here.