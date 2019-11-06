FEMA crews begin Vermont tour to tote up Halloween storm damage

The Federal Emergency Management Agency had crews in Vermont on Tuesday to begin assessing the damage caused by the Halloween storm.

The preliminary assessment is one step toward determining whether the state is eligible for a federal major disaster declaration, which would provide funding to repair and rebuild public infrastructure.

FEMA officials plan to visit seven counties over the next few days, assessing the storm’s impact on Lamoille, Addison, Chittendon, Franklin, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties.

To qualify for the disaster declaration, damages must add up to at least $1 million. That would allow communities in counties with damage to receive 75 percent reimbursement from the federal government for recovery costs associated with the storm, including damage to roads, public buildings AND other public costs.

“We are basically here now with our partners from the cities and towns validating that there’s been damage and that it meets the thresholds for FEMA to come in and give them assistance,” said Bill Leary, a FEMA emergency program specialist.

Vermont Emergency Management officials estimate that the storm caused some $3 million in damages. After spending the day in Lamouille County, Leary said said it’s too soon to know if the state qualifies.

“There were several large sites that would be considered substantial damage, but we haven’t done enough yet to validate the overall cost,” he said.

Once FEMA determines if the state has qualified, Gov. Phil Scott can formally request an official disaster declaration. Vermont Emergency Management says individual homeowners can report damage to Vermont 211.