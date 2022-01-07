The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending Vermont a $1,400,425 grant to reimburse the costs for the emergency meals program during the pandemic.

The grant will go to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development for providing meal preparation and delivery to high-risk populations through the Vermont Everyone Eats program.

“We are very pleased to be able to assist Vermont with this innovative program to alleviate food insecurity during this pandemic,” said FEMA Region I Acting Regional Administrator Paul Ford. “Not only are Vermonters in need helped but restaurants in the private sector benefit as well.”

To date, FEMA has provided almost $300 million in grants to Vermont to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.