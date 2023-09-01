The deadline has been extended for Vermonters impacted by the July flooding to seek federal disaster assistance. Those eligible under the federal disaster declaration now have until October 12 to apply for FEMA assistance. That’s a month extension over the original deadline of September 12.

FEMA encourages people to apply as soon as they can that way claims can be processed quicker.

Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor Counties are all in the federal disaster declaration. FEMA assistance can provide grants and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.

You can apply online, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

To apply in person, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, where FEMA and SBA specialists can answer questions, help upload documents and refer you to available resources. Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Sundays) at the following locations:

Washington County

Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676

Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

Cabot Town Hall, 3084 Main St., Cabot, VT 05647

Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St., Montpelier, VT 05602

Orleans County: Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square, Barton, VT 05822

Windsor County: Springfield Health Center, 100 River St., Springfield, VT 05156 – closing 6 p.m. September 2

Windham County: Wardsboro Town Hall, 99 Main St., Wardsboro, VT 05355

Lamoille County: Northern VT University – McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson, VT 05843

Centers will be closed on Labor Day and will reopen with normal hours Sept. 5.