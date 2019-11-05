FEMA will assess storm damage in 7 Vermont counties starting Tuesday

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will have teams on the ground in Vermont Tuesday to begin its assessment of flood and wind damage from the Halloween storm.

Crews will visit Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties.

This preliminary damage assessment is needed before Gov. Phil Scott can request a disaster declaration.

So far, state officials have identified more than $3 million in damages to public infrastructure. Individual counties must also show damages and recovery costs of $3.78 per capita, which includes restoration expenses for public utilities. The disaster declaration allows communities to receive 75% reimbursement from the federal government.