FEMA will survey damage in New York from Halloween storm

FEMA will begin working with local leaders in Clinton and Essex Counties in New York to assess the damage from the Halloween rain storm.

Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga and Warren Counties were also affected.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman Anthony Brindisi sent Gov. Andrew Cuomo a letter earlier this month, requesting a joint preliminary damage assessment.

“I am glad the Governor has initiated this Preliminary Damage Assessment and urge the State to work quickly and decisively to fully assess the damage with FEMA. Should the report confirm the magnitude of the damage that the North Country experienced, swift submission of a declaration request to the President will be critical so our region can access federal assistance. We will continue to work closely with state and local officials to address the needs of our communities as they rebuild from this disaster,” Stefanik wrote in a statement from her office.

In Essex County, the Chair of the County Board of Supervisors reported more than $2.6 million in damage. At the height of the storm, 50 roads had major damage, six bridges and dozens of culverts were also washed out.

People that experienced flooding to their home or property should contact their county emergency services offices.