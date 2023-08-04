Prepare to be amazed on Church Street. You may encounter fire, knives, and cool dance moves. The annual Festival of Fools has returned to Burlington, and it has a lot in store for visitors.

Despite the rainy weather, people turned out to enjoy the first day of the festival. For the 16th year, more than 100 street performers from around the world will take over the streets, with a show every 30 minutes.

“The thing about the Festival of Fools is it’s a rare time when you can be walking down a pedestrian mall and hear laughter and hear cheering that’s genuine and real — and people are in the moment,” says Zach Williamson, event director of Burlington City Arts.

One crowd favorite is back for their third year. The dynamic duo of twins, Tic & Tac, perform acrobatic breakdancing with a comedic twist. In the green room before their first show, they said that although they’ve performed with big names before, this event is one they especially look forward to.

According to them, “the social gathering experience is so much better than like ‘look at them afar’ kind of thing on stage.”

Aside from breakdancing, there were also more dangerous acts around. The comedian Sam Malcolm juggles with hot and sharp objects. This is his first time performing in Vermont, which he says he’s enjoying despite the rain.

“Honestly, it was really good,” he said after his performance. “It was really fun. I can’t control the weather, nobody can. But if people are willing to stay and watch and laugh with me, then I’m going to have fun. And I had a really, really lovely audience of people having fun with me.”

His audience members would agree. Chris and Marilyn D’Ambrosio, who are visiting Burlington from Atlanta, said that Malcolm’s show featured “good, funny humor.”

According to Williamson, the event evolves from year to year to create a better experience for people.

“We keep building it out,” he said. “It’s hard to just keep doing the same thing, and we make a point of not doing that. So we keep changing the hours. We now close Bank Street and perform right in the middle of Bank Street. We’ve leaned into music, so we’re bringing some terrific music to town.”

The festival features performances all day through Sunday evening, when it will finish with a grand finale highlighting its star performers.