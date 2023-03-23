Two weeks after releasing an updated plan for their University’s libraries, the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees got to hear feedback from the public Thursday morning … and they got an earful.

The board opened up their Executive Committee Meeting to the public to discuss their new plan of keeping some books on the shelves at their campuses five libraries, but making the rest all-digital. This comes after the board originally planned on making the entire library all-digital back in February and faced fierce opposition from hundreds of students, faculty and community members.

While many people were grateful for the chance to speak on the matter Thursday, they say they still don’t like the new plan, and want the board to completely do away with it.

“It’s going to put us under,” said Beth Walsh, a Vermont State University career development worker, to the board. “Every year when we cut things, we’re going to lose more students. Morale on all of our campuses is down the tubes, and I hold you all responsible. You have to do better than this.”

“The community is not only not behind it, but is not in any way feeling less outraged,” said Martha Molnar, the Co-Chair of the Castleton Bridge Initiative, a long-running group of Castleton community members.

Some Vermont lawmakers are against the plan as well and looking to take action, including Republican Senator Brian Collamore from Rutland County. Earlier this week, Collamore and 14 of his Senate colleagues introduced a bill that would require VTSU leaders to get legislative approval before closing or reducing the size of their libraries.

While that bill works its way through the Statehouse and many people continue speaking out, Board of Trustee members and other VTSU leaders haven’t announced any updates to their latest plan that was sent to students and faculty two weeks ago. As of right now, that plan will still be implemented starting in July, but this fight is still clearly far from over.

“We’re not getting tired. We’re not getting bored. We’re not giving up,” Molnar said to the board.