A driver was killed early Friday when their car crossed the center line on VT 7 in Ferrisburgh and collided head on with a tractor trailer.

The crash happened just after midnight. The identity of the victim is pending notication of kin.

Police say both vehicles had come to rest along the guard rails when the car caught fire. The fire spread to the tractor trailer, which was hauling kegs to Shelburne.

Both vehicles and the kegs were destroyed. The truck driver was not injured, police said.

VT 7/ Ethan Allen Highway in Ferrisburgh was closed until about 9 a.m. Friday as police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Nicole Twamley atnicole.twamley@vermont.gov , or call (802) 388-4919.