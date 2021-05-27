Final draft of Vermont’s 10-year telecom plan due out on Tuesday

The pandemic has shown just how important it can be to have quality high-speed internet service available everywhere. With that in mind, the Vermont Department of Public Service is working with an outside consultant to create a new, ten-year telecommunications plan.

One of the objectives of that plan is making broadband universally available statewide. The outside consultant held the second of three public hearings about the draft plan Thursday night.

The authors of the draft telecom plan estimate that nearly 50,000 homes and businesses statewide don’t have access to broadband internet. However, money from the American Rescue Plan is offering an unprecedented opportunity to connect them.

“There is an ability to have each of these premises…really leap-frogging from very poor technology to future-proof technology, and there’s a cost for doing that which is between $360 million and $440 million,” Rural Innovations Strategies, Inc. managing director Matt Dunne said.

Former Democratic nominee for governor and former Vermont Electric Co-Op CEO Christine Hallquist said she likes most of what she sees in the draft plan. However, she also said the cost estimate may be too low. Hallquist is now the administrator of NEK Broadband, a communications union district covering 40 towns in the Northeast Kingdom.

“We’ve got a high-level analysis with NEK Broadband, and it comes in at about $132 million with about 26% of the underserved and unserved locations in the state,” she said. “If you extrapolate that out to the state, it would be about $520 million.”

Dunne, an executive with the outside consultant agency that developed the plan, acknowledged that the price tag may need to be revised.

“Your comments here are super-helpful in continuing to ground-truth that,” he said to Hallquist. “And it is why we provided a range, because as you know, it’s always different when you actually get on the ground rather than using models.”

Montpelier resident Steve Whitaker is deeply critical of the telecom plan. He pointed to Vermont’s recently-passed $150 million broadband bill.

“I hear talk, or I see press releases, that suggest that we’ll do this in ten years,” Whitaker said. “I’m sorry. That wasn’t an option. The statutory goal is 2024. The funding is available. You don’t have the option of choosing to take ten years.”

The broadband bill would only give American Rescue Plan money to entities that can show a blueprint for universal broadband service. Whitaker, and others, hope the state telecommunications plan includes a way to hold providers accountable if they don’t live up to their blueprints.

The final draft comes out next Tuesday. There’s another online public hearing that night from 6:00 until 7:00.

You can also submit written comments on the telecom throughout the month of June, right up to the release of the formally-adopted version on June 30.

If you click here, you’ll find links to the Tuesday online public hearing room, to an online survey through which you can offer written comments, and to the draft telecom plan itself.