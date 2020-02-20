Fire at Ahli Baba’s Kabob Shop in Burlington

A fire broke out at Ahli Baba’s Kabob Shop early Thursday Morning.

The Burlington Fire Department confirms residents in near by apartments were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

A captain with the department confirmed that there was a trash can fire in front of the restaurant but could not confirm if that was the cause of the fire at Ahli Baba’s.

Firefighters also say this is just one of many trash can fires reported around the city this morning.

This is a developing story and Spencer Thomas will be live on scene through the Morning Brew bringing the latest information