Barton, VT- According to police, firefighters responded to an apartment fire around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that killed one person. Police say the Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to High Street in Barton for a structure fire at a multi-family apartment building.

The fire was contained to the first floor of the downstairs apartment. Crews say the victim was male, and the cause of the fire is under investigation but believed to be accidental. The victim was taken for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death and their identity.