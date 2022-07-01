Williston, VT — A fire broke out in the Home Depot store on Thursday afternoon. It was discovered that a stove had initially caught fire in the receiving portion of the store and that multiple boxes near the stovetop had also caught fire. An employee managed to extinguish the initial fire before firefighters arrived on the scene.

Fire alarms had activated and all customers were evacuated safely. Responding firefighters discovered moderate smoke in the rear of the store and were able to ventilate the area. The State of Vermont Fire Marshal and State Police Fire Investigation Unit deemed the fire accidental in nature. No injuries were reported.

The Willison Fire Department wants to remind everyone that if there is a medical or fire emergency, to call 911 immediately and to not contact the firehouse directly as first responders may not be in the station. This could cause a significant delay, whereas 911 can contact the fire department regardless of where they are.