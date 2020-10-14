Fire destroys Beekmantown furniture store, adjacent apartments

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. – 18 fire departments including several from Canada worked late into the night Tuesday battling a massive fire that broke out at Bordeau’s New & Used Furniture on Route 22 in Beekmantown.

Beekmantown Fire Chief Darryl Menard said first responders arrived late Tuesday afternoon after reports of heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building.

“Throughout the night, we’ve been putting water to it, the building is a total loss,” Menard said. ‘Fortunately, nobody was injured.”

Flames shoot through the roof of an apartment building adjacent to Bordeau’s New & Used Furniture in Beekmantown Tuesday evening

By 8 p.m., the fire had spread to several apartments adjacent to the furniture store. Flames soared through the top of the structure as firefighters attempted to quell the blaze from aerial platforms.

“Because of the fire load with all the debris and wood involved, it was extremely hard to try and keep the fire under control, and once it got through the roof, it just took right off,” Menard said.

Eventually, the roof collapsed as firefighters were inside. Firefighters were able to escape safely.

“At that point, we pulled everyone out of the building and started to surround it and drown it,” Menard said.

A firefighter looks on as crews worked to tamp down lingering hotspots. The roof of the building collapsed, forcing first responders to change tactics.

It’s unclear how much furniture was being stored inside the building at the time, but dozens of wooden drawers were stacked outside the front entrance. Once the apartments and main building were relatively extinguished, firefighters knocked down the pile of drawers and worked to suppress additional flames that were spreading through them.

As of early Wednesday morning, dozens of firefighters remained on the scene as flames continued to flare up throughout the structure.

“Obviously, the way the structure is caved in, we won’t send any firefighters in there, we’ll just do some overhaul and try to clean up any hotspots we can.”

Firefighters doused the building from above after the roof collapsed.

Due to the size of the fire, there was concern for the surrounding area. Firefighters could be seen spraying water over nearby houses in an effort to protect them from flaring up.

At the time of the fire, there was limited information available about the status of Bordeau’s New & Used Furniture prior to the incident.

A bystander who had been on the scene since roughly 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon said the building was at least 130 years old, and he had noticed a ‘for sale’ sign in a window near the main entrance.

He added that the fire seemed to escalate around 6 p.m.

Fire engines darted back-and-forth from nearby hydrants, forming a line that extended hundreds of yards from the scene.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.