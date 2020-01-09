Fire destroys home in North Country

PERU, N.Y. – A home in Peru is being considered a total loss after a fire tore through it Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 pm on Clintonville Road. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming out of the windows.

They worked for thirty minutes to put the flames out. There were roughly six departments that responded to the call.

There was fire damage inside all but one bedroom, and smoke damage throughout the entire house.

Keeseville Fire Department Chief Michael Stranahan said it likely started because of a dryer issue.

“The residents were home, but everybody got out safe,” Stranahan said. “Unfortunately, they lost one cat and maybe two birds.”

The people living in the home were renters, and Stranahan said the house itself is insured.

The fire is still under investigation but at this point, it’s not considered suspicious.