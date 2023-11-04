Crews in Essex have asked the Vermont Division of Fire Safety to investigate the cause and origin of a Saturday morning fire that destroyed a house.

The fire started at about 7:00 a.m. inside a garage on Route 15. No one was hurt, but the road was closed for hours. Firefighters from Essex, Essex Junction, Colchester, Winooski, Williston, Burlington, the Vermont Air National Guard, the Underhill Jericho Fire Department and Saint Michael’s College Fire and Rescue worked together to put out the flames. Essex Rescue and Colchester rescue also assisted at the scene.