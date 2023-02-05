Spaghetti dinners, club meetings, class reunions and more were once held at the Weathercock Bar in Chazy, NY, which is now gone after being destroyed by a fire.

Frozen pipes from the bitter cold weekend led to the owner using a space heater to try and thaw the pipes out, but the space heater caught fire, and the flames fully engulfed the building shortly after.

“My first memories here are with Jackie, the [former] owner. I was a coach in hockey, and we had spaghetti dinners here, everybody felt at home,” said longtime Chazy resident Ricky Laurin.

Another resident said you’d be hard-pressed to find someone in the area who doesn’t know about the Weathercock.

“Anytime you mention Chazy somebody goes ‘hey you ever hear of the Weathercock?’ You have men’s league soccer games that go to the Weathercock, and for years the Weathercock has opened their kitchen up for people who are having fundraisers,” Chazy resident Shane Dutil said.



It’s not just the bar that’s gone. The Lion’s Club has been meeting there since the 1950s; and lost all of their memorabilia in the fire, which Laurin said will be hard to replace.



Shane Dutil said he thought the community lost its main gathering spot and a place where the owners would always open their doors for anyone who needed it. Everyone in the community shared a sense of devastation, as the generations’ worth of memories inside may never be recovered.

The current owner said the future of the weathercock is unknown, as he hasn’t decided if he is going to rebuild, or retire, and close the chapter on this community staple.

