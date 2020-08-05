Fire destroys Sharon home; no reported injuries

No one was injured when an early morning fire destroyed a home in Sharon on Tuesday.

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call shortly after 12:15 a.m. with a report that a structure was on fire at 91 Lent Road. Sharon and Strattford firefighters, as well as crews from several nearby departments, arrived within 10 munites to find a house engulfed in flames and with a collapsed roof.

No one was home at the time, officials said. Because of the devastation, investigators have yet to determine where the fires tarted and what caused it. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Vermont State Police at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111, or by email at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov