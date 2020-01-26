Fire evacuates Killington resort hotel; no injuries

The lower lobby of a hotel at one of our region’s largest ski resorts is closed until further notice because of damage that it sustained in a fire.

Officials at the Killington Grand Hotel said on social media that the fire started shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday. The guests evacuated while at least five different fire departments brought the flames and smoke under control. Early reports were that the fire started in a chimney and spread to the roof.

Everyone was allowed inside again at about 9:00 a.m., and no one was hurt. An investigation is underway, but hotel officials said it appears that a guest started the fire by overloading a fireplace with logs.