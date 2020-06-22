Fire in Champlain, N.Y. spreads to several trailers and vehicles, eyewitness describes scene

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – A fire that began on Kings Bay Road in Champlain, New York spread to several trailers and vehicles before first responders got the blaze under control Monday afternoon.

Clinton County Deputy Fire Coordinator Chris Trombley said the fire began around 3 pm. At least nine departments responded.

“Upon first arrival, we had a car that was on fire and it spread to multiple structures in the trailer park,” Trombley said. “Obviously, one of the big concerns we had was the extreme heat.”

Kings Bay Road and the surrounding area is populated with dozens of trailers, some owned by year-round residents and others seasonal. Nearby Lake Champlain provided firefighters with an ample supply of water.

Lisa Getty, a nearby resident, called 911 when she saw smoke rising from the cluster of trailers.

“We drove by, it was right around 3 o’clock, and we saw a car was on fire,” Getty said. “Looked like they had almost gotten it out with a garden hose, but then when we turned around to come back home, the trailer was on fire and we saw another trailer was on fire in a different location so I’m not sure what happened, but it was really going there for awhile.”

By 6 pm, crews had the scene under control and left shortly after. There were no injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.