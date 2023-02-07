A fire in South Burlington caused extensive damage to a house on Spear Meadow Road, near Spear Street.

The home was under construction, and South Burlington Fire Captain John Christman says no one was currently living in the house.

He says the call came in just before 7 a.m.in the morning. “We knew that the neighborhood was a neighborhood that was under construction. Response, we got here pretty quickly, and as we pulled in we had heavy fire involvement in the house,” Capt. Christman says.

“Now we’re trying to figure out where it started and what caused it,” he adds.

There were no reported injuries.