Fire Prevention Week: “It’s important to have a plan”

It’s Fire Prevention Week, and as we move into the winter months, the threat for a home fire goes up.

The American Red Cross of Northern New England said it’s important to have a plan. The Red Cross has responded to 128 home fires in Vermont this year alone. The Regional Disaster Officer, Aaron McIntire is urging people to test their smoke alarms and have an escape plan now.

“So on average you have about two minutes to escape a home fire,” McIntire said. “So that two minutes can go by very fast. We like to have that built in when you hear that sound you know automatically to get out of the house. Know the routes out of the house and be able to do it efficiently.”

McIntire said it’s important to have a smoke detector inside and outside every bedroom.