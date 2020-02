No one is hurt after a fire rips through a home in Milton overnight.

The Milton Fire Department says it happened at 15 Main Street at about 3:30 Saturday morning. Nearby residents have said on social media that the man living in that home got out safely, and firefighters confirm that.

Main Street was closed to traffic for hours from Route 7 to School Street while several dozen firefighters were busy putting the flames out. There’s no official word yet about the cause of the fire.