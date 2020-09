A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a home in Plattsburgh, New York. Residents were told by their neighbors to leave their home because their garage was on fire.

Plattsburgh City Fire Department says everyone is safe after taking down the flames on Kellogg Court. One firefighter suffered a minor shoulder injury. The department says calls came in around 1 a.m. and the last fire truck left the home just before 4 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.