Firefighters respond to house fire in Burlington’s Old North End

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Dozens of firefighters responded to a house fire in Burlington’s Old North End Tuesday evening.

They arrived around 9:15 pm to the scene at 124 North Winooski Avenue, where flames were visible on the first and second floors of a home.

According to Battalion Chief Derek Libby, there were no injuries.

“At the time, the building was unoccupied, so the residents returned to the scene after being called by neighbors,” Libby said. “Right now, we’re transitioning from fire suppression efforts to investigation of the cause and origin.”

Most of North Winooski Avenue was blocked off by emergency vehicles for several hours as crews battled the blaze. They’re still assessing the extent of the damage.