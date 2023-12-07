Burlington, VT– Some people in and around Burlington may have been surprised at the sight of a seemingly unplanned fireworks display Wednesday night.

The Burlington Fire Department ensures residents that the show was planned, and contracted for a private event.

The show happened just before 9 p.m. on the Burlington Waterfront, and many people took to different social media platforms to express their confusion and surprise.

The fireworks show was put on for the Associated General Contractors of Vermont’s annual meeting, according to Dick Wobby with the organization. He says the event, in part, celebrated around 300 contractors for their work after July’s flooding.

Wobby notes contractors with AGC/VT helped fix about 200 miles of road, 60 bridges, restored internet and electrical service, and put culverts and riverways back together, all within the three weeks after the flooding.

BFD says the organization obtained all necessary permits for the fireworks show. The department wrote it “understands that these displays can take residents by surprise.”

The fire department says it will notify residents of any planned fireworks events in the future.