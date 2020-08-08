First annual Fairgrounds Car Show draws crowd in Clinton County

Hundreds of people gathered at the Clinton County Fairgrounds today, for the first-ever fairgrounds car show.

Like many things this year, the Clinton County Fair was not able to take place because of the pandemic. But that didn’t stop them from shifting into full throttle. This year, they’re holding their first ever car show, and it had a huge turnout.

Fair Manager Mike Perrotte, says it’s the nostalgic feel surrounding car shows that keeps them so popular. “Everyone going back to their childhood you know, and having fun and reminissing and getting nostalgic and such. You’ll see a lot of old stuff here. Just older people trying to live their youth again you know.”

That’s especially true for Roger Burke. He used to go to car shows frequently when he was growing up. “I just happened to be talking to my mom and she mentioned there would be a car show at the fairgrounds. It’d been a few years since we’d brought the car to a show at the fairgrounds, and I said, ‘what the heck, I’ll take the weekend off and come up and bring it out’. And I’m glad it’s such a good turnout as well.”

He’s now showing off the car his late father used to bring out to shows like this one. “Its very nostalgic because it reminds me of when we used to do it as a family. But also it’s nice because a lot of people in the area will come up to me and say ‘I remember the guy that had that car before you’, and it’s nice that they remember my father.”

Despite being in a pandemic, everything seemed to flow smoothly. Social distancing guidelines were being followed, and people were wearing masks.