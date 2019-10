With the temperatures dropping, the risk of chimney fires rise.

On Monday, the Milton Fire Department responded to their first one this year. They were called out to a single-family home at 51 Lake Road shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Fire crews said it was a minor fire that they were able to put out quickly. The chimney is attached to a wood stove. Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 8:00.

No one was hurt.