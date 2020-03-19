First coronavirus case in Addison County; person at home

A Middlebury resident is in quarantine at home, after testing positive for COVID-19, marking Addison County’s first case.

No patient information was released, but the Interim President and COO of UVM Health Network/Porter Medical Center wrote that the individual was screened via telemedicine and tested through the hospital’s drive through testing.

The Vermont Health Department will follow its protocol and continue monitoring.

“I want to recognize our PMC team of professionals, who are steadfast and deeply committed to assuring that our patients and community receive the best care possible,” President and COO Tom Thompson wrote.

A command center was set up at Porter Medical Center two weeks ago, for the hospital’s response.