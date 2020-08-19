First COVID-19 death in Essex County, New York

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. – The Essex County Public Health Department announced its first death Tuesday, connected to COVID-19.

The individual was a resident of Essex Center in Elizabethtown. No other information was reported.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones, and the healthcare workers who helped care for this individual,” according to a release from Linda Beers, Public Health Director the county.

According to the Health Department, it’s working closely with the facility to make sure proper protocols are in place at Essex Center.

There were four new cases of coronavirus reported in Essex County to start the week, for a total of 85 cases since March.