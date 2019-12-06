First ever axe throwing tournament in Vermont raises money for cancer research

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The American Cancer Society teamed up with Burly Axe Throwing to hold the first ever axe throwing tournament in Vermont. Local 22 & Local 44 also helped organize the event.

A unique mix of teams competed – there were two teams composed of Burlington police officers and department employees, and one with UVM Swim Team members. Local business owners also competed.

Each team also helped raise money in the fight against breast cancer for the American Cancer Society. With a goal of $2000, they were able to raise over $2600.

Heather Winther with the American Cancer Society said it was a unique event for an important cause.

“It’s exciting to find something that’s new and different to also use as an opportunity to talk about something that’s very difficult,” Winther said. “Sometimes, people aren’t necessarily comfortable talking about cancer so we combined that with something that’s new and exciting so we can demystify things.”

There were prizes for best dressed team, top fundraising team, and overall competition winner.