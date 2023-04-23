A telemedicine rules change proposed by the Drug Enforcement Administration is drawing backlash from terminally ill patients, including the first person from outside of Vermont ever allowed to use the Green Mountain State’s aid-in-dying law.

Effective this November, the DEA wants to reinstate most of the rules for prescribing controlled substances online that it relaxed in 2020 due to COVID-19. Critics say there should be exceptions for people in hospice care and people who qualify for medically assisted suicide because they may be unable to leave their homes.

Lynda Bluestein of Bridgeport, Connecticut is one such critic. She has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and a legal settlement last month granted her permission to use Vermont’s aid-in-dying law. Bluestein told the DEA in a letter that she expects to be too ill, by the time she’s ready to use the law, to come to the Green Mountain State for an in-person prescription.