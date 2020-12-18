First-of-its-kind livestream event seeks to benefit VTNG Charitable Foundation

ESSEX, Vt. – On Friday night, Select Sessions and the Vermont National Guard are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind livestream event to benefit the VTNG Charitable Foundation.

Event organizers said it’s the first ‘live by request’ interactive music benefit, and even though the seats at the Double E will be empty, they’re counting on fans at home to drive donations.

“We have a band here ready to play any number of hundreds of songs,” said Rich Price of Select Sessions. “As they choose their song and make a donation, that helps dictate what the setlist is for the band, the songs with the highest amount behind them are the top of the leaderboard, and the band will play those songs.”

All proceeds will benefit Vermont National Guard members and their families. The band is made up of seven people touted as “some of Vermont’s best musicians.”

It’s a real high-wire act they’re walking, it’s a feat of musicianship to come and just be prepared to play any song. There’s no blueprint for this, so we’re kind of making the rules up as we go.”

This year, the Vermont National Guard has distributed 3.2 million meals to those in need during the pandemic. It has also played a key role in responding to the needs of Vermont’s healthcare system by setting up temporary field hospitals, managing the state’s COVID-19 mapping, and assembling 87,000 test kits.

“The Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation is a civilian-lead organization that provides financial and other types of support for families of service men and women and Gold Star families,” Price said. “It feels like a really good opportunity for us to shine a light on the work of the Vermont National Guard, especially because a thousand of their members are deployed overseas for the holidays.”

The benefit concert begins streaming Friday at 8 pm here. Donations are already being accepted.