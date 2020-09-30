First presidential debate kicks off, Vermont professors weigh in

The first presidential debate of this election season kicks off Tuesday tonight.

It’s just weeks before the election and merely days before President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden head into their final month of campaigning.

Trump and Biden will discuss a wide range of topics, what Middlebury College’s political science professor Matthew Dickinson says will most likely center around the pandemic and the economy.

Dickinson says the debate will show what the candidates find to be most important.

“The debate is going to give you a better understanding of what the candidate stands for,” said Dickinson.

He says the first debate can provide additional information to help those who may be undecided. But political science professor Daniel Simmons from St. Michael’s College predicts Trump and Biden will trade quite a few quips.

“At this particular moment in our history, it’s just not something that I feel is…that we can afford to spend an hour listening to our two candidate trade quips with each other,” said Simmons.

Simmons says the debates tend to be more about shaping the agenda than informing the voters, but he expects many people to tune in.

“The election isn’t so much exciting as it is critical to a lot of people’s livelihoods,” said Simmons.

Especially as we look into policies around policing, immigration, race and violence, and the Supreme Court.

Dickinson shares what to look out for during the debate.

“They are really not horse races in which someone wins or loses. Really, what the debate tells you is…’What does the candidate stand for?’ ‘What’s their message,'” said Dickinson.

The next presidential debates will take place on October 15 and 22. The vice presidential debate will take place on October 7.