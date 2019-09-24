Transformation of Burlington’s Moran plant set to begin

The first steps are underway to transform the old Moran plant along the Burlington Waterfront, where it has vacant for more than 30 years.

Crews will start the process by assessing contaminants, like lead, pcp’s, and asbestos, inside the former power plant. Once that’s completed, construction can begin.

City leaders looked at dozens of options for the plant, but ultimately decided on partial demolition. Voters approved nearly $5.5 million toward the project in 2014. The majority of the northern waterfront has already been redeveloped, including the skate park and community sailing center, so the Moran has been something of an eye sore.

The plan is to keep the original steel frame of the structure, but to renovate the inside with businesses, restaurants, and possibly some nonprofits.

“The goal is to preserve that because it has historical value, but it’s not being utilized in a way we think is best for the city,” said Luke McGowan, director of the Community Development and Economic Office. “We want to preserve the frame, but in certain places we want to be able to see the water and have people experience it as a park.”

McGowan said the public will have a say on what goes inside. He said the timeline is dependent on what contaminants are discovered at the plant.