First vaping-related death reported in New York

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a salesman at a vape shop exhales while using an e-cigarette in Maine. On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 530 confirmed and probable cases have been reported from 38 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A New York City boy is the first in the Empire state to die from a vaping-related illness.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday, calling the vaping crisis an issue that needs immediate attention.

“This vaping is a public health crisis. It is affecting our young people. It has been marketed to young people. The federal government should act. The president had talked about taking action. I don’t know how many people have to die before he takes action, but the state is already taking aggressive action,” Cuomo said.

The state had issued a ban on flavored e-cigarettes and nicotine e-liquids, but an appeals court temporarily blocked it.

There have now been at least 18 deaths identified nationwide as part of the outbreak of lung injury linked to vaping.

On Monday, Massachusetts announced its first vaping related death, a 60-year-old woman.

As of October first, the Centers for Disease control and Prevention had reported 1,080 lung injury cases.

Medical experts are urging people to stop using e-cigarettes as the CDC continues to investigate.