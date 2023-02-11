South Hero, VT– Vermont State Police is investigating an incident where two ice fishermen fell through the ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero Saturday morning. Police say one of the fishermen has died, and the other was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

State police say emergency crews received a report around 7:10 a.m. of a utility task vehicle operating on Keeler Bay that had broke through the ice. Crews learned that two people were in the UTV. Police say one person, a 71-year-old male from Williamstown, was pulled from the water by the South Hero Fire Department, and was taken by ambulance to the UVM Medical Center. Police say the second person, an 88-year-old male from East Montpelier, was located inside the UTV underwater by a diver from Colchester Technical Rescue, and was pronounced dead on scene.

State police say the initial response was coordinated by the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from VSP. Several other agencies aided the effort, including fire departments from Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle La Motte, North Hero and South Hero; Milton and South Hero rescue squads; and the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

State police note that first responders encountered difficulties on the bay due to the condition of the ice. The Fish and Wildlife Department is now advising the public to stay off the Lake Champlain ice due to unsafe conditions, and to use caution on other bodies of water.

Christopher Herrick, the Commissioner of Vermont Fish and Wildlife, says in a statement; “ice conditions on Lake Champlain are not currently safe for recreation due to the past week’s warm weather. Do not venture onto the ice on Lake Champlain. On inland waterbodies, exercise caution: check the ice as you go, and leave vehicles on shore.”

This article will be updated as new investigation details become available.