It’s officially spring, and wild animals are starting to come out of hibernation. Last year saw the second highest number of bear incidents, and Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging people to keep their yards secure.

As the snow melts, food sources become easily available to wildlife, and more animals may come seeking food near your house, especially bears. In Vermont, bears come out of hibernation between mid-March and mid-April.

“Their strongest sense is their sense of smell, so odors are often the first thing that might draw them into a backyard,” says Jaclyn Comeau, a bear biologist with Fish & Wildlife.

She says, to keep bears away from your property, securely store your trash bins, and eliminate anything unnecessary that gives off a smell. Comeau notes bears can smell bird feeders from far away.

“Store that garbage container inside a secure structure, like a garage, a basement, a secure shed, something that makes it hard for the bear to find it,” Comeau says.

She adds that its the repetitive incidents that keeps the bears coming back every year. In 2022, Fish & Wildlife received 1,500 reports of bear incidents, compared to less than 700 in 2021.

“Bears are long lived, they’re smart, and so what we suspect is happening is that we have slowly been teaching our bears that they can find plentiful high calorie foods where we live, so they’re going to keep coming and looking for those foods until we can reteach them that those foods aren’t here anymore so this is not a place where they can spend their time,” Comeau notes.

As the weather gets warmer, more animals will venture near roadways, creating other kinds of hazards.

“It’s important to keep your eyes on the road for all hazards, including wildlife,” says Bill Jenkins with the Vermont State Highway Safety Office. “You shouldn’t be going on the road kind of daydreaming, just mindlessly following the road. You should be thinking ahead and anticipating what could happen,” he adds.

Jenkins advises motorists to slow down if there’s wildlife on the side of the road, as they can be unpredictable.