With one month until the FISU World University Games, as athletes from around the world prepare to head to New York’s North Country, a symbol of the games is making its way around the state.

The torch relay celebration, a tradition of the FISU game, stopped in Plattsburgh earlier at the Novabus facility.

Officials from FISU, Novabus, and SUNY Plattsburgh joined the relay to signify the partnership between Novabus and the games.

“It’s a great honor, I have so much respect for all of the athletes that are coming in from all around the world,” said Aislyn McDonough, a track athlete at SUNY Plattsburgh. “It’s great to be just a small part of that in anyway and I’m proud to represent my school.”

Officials said the partnership was perfect, Novabus is touting its efforts to combat climate change with carbon neutral buses and the Lake Placid games are trying to be as sustainable as possible.

“This is a partnership we have been working on for a year, said Carlan Jessen, Head of Legacy and Sustainability for the games. “The fact that this technology is so new, what we hope for is to showcase this bus, and really convince people that it’s practical, functional, beautiful technology that’s ready to use now.”

One 100% electric bus will be used to transport athletes across the North Country region to promote sustainability throughout the games.

“When we heard that the FISU 2023 games would be focused on sustainability and lowering emissions as much as possible, we couldn’t miss the opportunity, that is our mission, that is what we believe in, that’s why we make electric buses, said Head of External Communications for Novabus Christos Kritsidimas. “It was crucially important that we make this happen.”

Outside of the electric bus, the games are also promoting sustainability with the torch and cauldron.

“The best part about the torch is that it, conceptually, looks the same as a traditional torch, it has flickering led lights, it’s rechargeable, and we recharge it from the renewable energy we enjoy here in the North Country,” said Jessen.

The torch will make 15 stops throughout New York before culminating in the FISU games’ first carbon-free cauldron lighting in Lake Placid, set to happen on opening day of the games, January 12th.