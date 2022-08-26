Lake Placid, NY — The FISU World University Games in Lake Placid are less than five months away but there is a push to find more volunteers to ensure the games run as smoothly as possible.

“We roughly have about 100 people who have already volunteered to be a part of these games, but we’re looking for approximately 1800 volunteers for the games that will take place,” said Jon Lundin, Head of Communications.

Volunteers are not just needed around Lake Placid, but at venues at Gore Mountain in North Creek, hockey arenas in Potsdam and Canton, and the Civic Center in Saranac Lake. Volunteers will receive a certificate of appreciation from FISU, and a volunteer uniform that includes a down jacket, a hat, a quarter zip, a shirt, and a pair of gloves, as well as privileges.

“They’ll have access to the workforce lounge, they’ll have food and drinks available there, they’re going to get complimentary parking and transportation to and from the assigned areas in which they’re working, and they’re also going to have an accreditation card which will get them into the place that they’re working, they’ll have complimentary access to attend the outdoor events,” said Lundin.

Volunteers are not expected to be available during the entire 10-day event and can sign up for any shifts they are available. Lundin says they want volunteers to be appreciated because of how important they are to the event.

“They are one of the most vital aspects to the success of any major event and what’s so great about Lake Placid and the surrounding North Country region is that we have so many people that take so much pride in the communities that they live in, the events that we’ve had since the 1980 Olympic Winter Games to today. The success is because have such a strong volunteer effort and a strong volunteer movement and it makes this place special.”

Lundin said people look forward to the complimentary uniform given to the volunteers and said some people still wear the uniforms they got from the 1980 Olympics over 40 years ago.

More information on how to sign up to volunteer can be found here and tickets for the FISU World University Game events will go on sale on September 1.