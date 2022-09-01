Lake Placid, NY — Tickets are now available for the 2023 FISU World University Games. Outdoor events like alpine skiing, snowboarding, and the biathlon cost $15, whereas the gold medal men’s and women’s ice hockey games will cost $45.

Jon Lundin, Head of Communications for the 2023 Games spoke on why people should attend the events. “Most people do not have an opportunity to see ski jumping, or speed skating, or world class athletes in alpine skiing, and you get to be a part of that, you get to share this experience with the world.”

