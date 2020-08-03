Five new coronavirus cases in our region Sunday, all in Vermont

Sunday was the second consecutive day with reports of five new COVID-19 cases in Vermont. Three were in Chittenden County, and the other two were both in Washington County. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,426 positive cases, with 1,238 and 57 deaths.

In New Hampshire, neither Grafton County nor Sullivan County had any new infections. Their caseloads remain at 103 and 40, respectively, with one death in each county. The Granite State as a whole had 21 new cases Sunday for a total of 6,634 and one new death, making 417 in all. More than 5,800 New Hampshire patients have recovered.

None of the county-level health experts in our New York coverage area — in Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County — had case updates available on Sunday.