Five new Vermont COVID-19 cases on first day of statewide mask mandate

As Vermont’s statewide mask mandate began Saturday, the Green Mountain State reported five new coronavirus cases. Two of them were in Chittenden County, while Bennington County, Orange County and Windsor County each had one. The death toll remains at 57 people; Vermont’s first death related to the virus in more than six weeks was reported on Thursday.

Our New Hampshire coverage area was in the same situation on Saturday that it had been in the day before — one new infection in Sullivan County and none in Grafton County. The two counties have now had 40 cases and 103 cases, respectively, with one death each. The Granite State as a whole had 35 new cases for a total of 6,613, and one new death, making 416 in all.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Clinton County and Essex County did not have case updates available on Saturday. However, health experts in Franklin County did have one; they had no new patients.