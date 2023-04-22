Five people are due in court in North Hero on May 11 on charges connected with the brawl at a middle school basketball game in Alburgh in late January.

Three people from Alburgh are charged: Jacqueline Giroux, 30; Jacques Giroux, 32; and Jason O’Leary, 30. In an email, Vermont State Police said the Girouxs are the children of Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, who died shortly after the altercation.

Two St. Albans residents are also cited for their participation in the brawl: Steven Carbone, 43; and Damien Kieu, 24. All five defendants are charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The fight took place on January 31 at the Alburgh School. Russell Giroux suffered a heart attack while driving home from the incident and died two hours after the cardiac event. Investigators said they found no evidence to support criminal charges related to his death.