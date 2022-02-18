Au Sable Forks, NY — Recent flash floods have caused thousands of dollars in damages for homeowners and car owners, as water from nearby rivers engulfed roadways, cars, and even some houses.

Local residents witnessed the ice jams that contributed to the flooding. “The river had a lot of ice going out and all of a sudden, I noticed there was no more riverbank,” said John Licari. “And the riverbank was headed towards my house.”

Another resident, Karen Straight has not seen water levels on her street so high since Hurricane Irene. “Stepped out the backdoor, and I was like oh the ice is going out. Then it just kept rising and rising and I called John and he had no idea so we just got out. It was a little scary, I grabbed my dog, my purse, and my phone and drove up on the hill there and sat there for a while and made sure other people on the street got out.”

Both John and Karen are thankful the flood didn’t happen at night while they were sleeping. “It would’ve been difficult,” said Licari. “Especially if it was 2 feet of water or more, our lives could’ve been affected”

“I don’t like to think about that,” added Straight.

While neither of them had any water in their basements, another house owner was not so lucky.

“Basement fully filled to the point where it was flooding the inside of the house from the basement it was coming up through the floor. Inside, we had about a foot of water. We have a lot of books and electronics that are probably fried,” said Jake Clarkin.

“We were able to get that was worth anything up and away. We were able to save our animals and ourselves.”

Clarkin shares the following advice if you live close to a river. “Be safe out there, make sure you keep an eye on it and make the most with the time you got.”