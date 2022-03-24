Burlington, VT — On Thursday, the Fletcher Free Library will open an exhibit about the Holocaust. Former Vermont Governor Madeleine Kunin, one of several dignitaries on hand for the unveiling of the exhibit, will serve as the keynote speaker.

The exhibit titled “The Courage to Remember” features 40 panels that examine the horror of the Holocaust. Those same words ring true for those who vow to never forget the Holocaust, or to truly highlight the purpose of the exhibit. “The courage to view those images and to think about them,” said Barbara Shatara, Programming and Partnerships Librarian. “It is not an easy subject matter but it’s an important subject matter.”

“We really wanted to bring the lessons of the Holocaust to Vermonters,” said Deborah Steinerman, President and Co-Founder of Vermont Holocaust Memorial.

The exhibit was originally supposed to arrive before the pandemic, but has traveled all around the world, having been on six different continents. In Burlington, the exhibit will be on display until May.

The Fletcher Free Library says exhibits like this are part of it’s mission. “We provide access to the story of humanity. All the things we’ve done both good or bad. Having access to information is power.”

The Library Director says she sees some frightening similarities in today’s society and the rise of Nazi Germany. “The rise in censorship in books in libraries is happening in unprecedented numbers,” said Mary Danko. “In this exhibit, it talks about book burning that Nazis did.”

Exhibits like this are aimed at making sure history never repeats itself. “We have to do a better job of teaching the history to our next generation.”

The opening reception will take place at 6:30 pm on Thursday. In addition to former Governor Kunin, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale will be speaking.