Flight cancellations, delays grow as storm impacts Burlington, Plattsburgh airports

The runways at Burlington International Airport are back open this morning, but cancellations of in- and out-bound flights continue to mount as a winter storm drops heavy snow throughout the region

Flights scheduled to arrive from New York, Washington, DC, Detroit and Charlotte have been canceled, according to the BTV flight status website. More than a half-dozen departures scheduled for this afternoon have also been canceled.

Earlier, the airport’s runways were shut down for several hours while crews cleared the rapidly accumulating snow. The runway re-opened just before 10 am.

Travelers to and from Plattsburgh International are also experiencing cancellations and delays.