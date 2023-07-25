WINOOSKI, VT – Burlington Electric Department workers are defending their company after being accused of dumping trash into the Winooski River during flood cleanup efforts.

Holly Francis, a Winooski renter, says she watched from her apartment window as flood cleanup crews at the Winooski One Hydroelectric Plant dumped inorganic debris back into the river on Tuesday, July 18. The plant is run by Burlington Electric, and Francis says some of the items she watched workers there put back into the river included plastic, Styrofoam, water coolers, and tires. Francis filmed the workers dropping parts of trees in the river, but did not catch any other materials being dropped in on camera.

“My partner told me to go look at the river and said, ‘Holly, you’re not going to like this,'” Francis said, recalling when she first saw the workers by the river on Tuesday. “We just witnessed them do little to no discretion to what they were putting back in the river, including all of the logs, the trash, and a lot of large trash items like tires and coolers, so things that you could easily take out.”

However, workers with Burlington Electric deny that ever happening, and say they only put organic materials back in the river.

Jon Clark, the lead Power Production Technician at the Winooski One Hydroelectric Plant, says he called workers with Pizzagalli Construction, a company based in Burlington, to help him clean flood debris off of the Champlain Mill Path. Trees, dirt, and man-made objects that had been washed down the Winooski River during the floods ended up covering the path, which blocked the only way to get into the plant. Clark says he and the workers spent multiple days clearing the debris, but made sure to separate organic and inorganic materials when picking what to throw back into the water.

“Over the years, we’ve used Pizzagalli Construction, they actually helped build this site,” Clark said. “So when I was in trouble and needed some help, I called them and they assisted me with having a small excavator and help remove all of the logs and debris off of the driveway so that we could open up the driveway.”

“As instructed, they were told that the organic material could go back into the river, which includes logs, sticks, dirt and things of that nature,” Clark continued. “Anything that was man-made had to be collected and put away to recycle or to dispose of. We did collect all of the man-made plastics and debris, propane tanks and all of the tires.”

While Clark says they didn’t blatantly drop any inorganic materials in the river, some pieces could be seen floating in the water near the plant days after their cleanup. Clark says the items had washed down the river from further upstream, and that they were working on fishing them out with a Hydro-Rake they have at the plant.

Despite Burlington Electric denying her claims, Francis insists she saw what she saw, and hopes workers cleaning flood debris statewide will do the right thing.

“I just feel really awful and disheartened,” Francis said. “I’m concerned for Lake Champlain. We had such tremendous impact from flooding in general, and then we made the situation worse by putting the trash back in.”