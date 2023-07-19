Burlington, VT – Local farms along the Intervale were heavily impacted by last week’s flooding, leading to the end of the farming season for some crops.

The Intervale Center, a non-profit that manages 360 acres of farmland in Burlington, along with the seven independent farms on the land are reporting nearly a total loss of all crops.

“All of the time and labor of love and money and people that go into farming down here. It’s really devastating to see all of that work lost within a few hours,” said Intervale Center Deveopment Director Melanie Guild.

Guild says the seven independent farms on the land and the Intervale Center saw a combined loss of $2 million from the flooding.

“It was really tragic to see. It’s pretty devastating,” said Guild.

“It’s been especially devastating to see the farms go through this, and to think about recouping from these losses, and navigating this grief and the trauma of seeing your entire farm flooded,” said Intervale Center Marketing and Communications Manager Kelly Duggan.

Duggan says the center provides food to the community; the program is now also in jeopardy.

“We have a food access program, so that’s really going to be affected because we do a free CSA for community members every Monday,” said Duggan.

Guild adds the Intervale Center and the independent farms understand that they lie on a floodplain. “That’s what makes farming so good. Those rich, fertile soils,” said Guild, but the damage seen was unprecedented.

Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts says it’s important to keep track of the damage as the recovery process moves forward.

“The most important thing you can do right now is calculate your losses. Keep track of them. Take photos, also take that information and submit it to the United States Department of Agriculture and the Farm Service Agency,” said Tebbetts.

Tebbetts notes the UVM Extension is working on a soil testing program to help farmers who were affected.

“A lot of things have come down the river. They’ve gone over crops. They’ve gone into the soil. So, they’re doing some soil testing just to make sure there’s no contaminants in that,” said Tebbetts.

Duggan says the center is focusing on fundraising and strategizing a path forward.

Guild notes a “incredible outpouring of love” from donors and the community as the Intervale works to come back from the damage.

Guild says the area is currently unsafe for the public but is looking forward to getting the roads and trails repaired.

Resources for famers can be found on the state’s Agency of Agriculture website.